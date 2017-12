ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves trade Matt Kemp back to the Los Angeles Dodgers four players and some money.

The Braves got Adrian Gonzalez, Brandon McCarthy, Scott Kazmir and Charlie Culberson. We won’t know until the season starts if this was a good trade for Atlanta.

Matt Kemp had a lot of success for the Braves. He hopes to have the same success in Los Angeles.

More Information: AJC

