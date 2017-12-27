Appalachian States’ Nate Woody Top Candidate

Atlanta – With Ted Roof going to North Carolina State, Nate Woody is the top candidate for Georgia Techs Defensive Coordinator.

Appalachian State fared a lot better against Georgia this year than Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech is hoping to get Woody and have better success on defense. Woody and the Mountaineers finished nationally in the top 30 in takeaways, tackles for loss and 3rd down conversion rates.

More Info: http://www.myajc.com/sports/college/strong-candidate-for-georgia-tech-appalachian-state-nate-woody/6m9KDyg9LKJCuVG1pDsoRP/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun