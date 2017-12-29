Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Founders’ Banquet to be Held Jan. 6
VALDOSTA – The 33rd Annual Observance Martin Luther King Jr. Founders’ Banquet will be held at James H. Rainwater Conference Center Jan. 6 at 6 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Together We Win With Love for Humanity.” Guest speaker will be Dr. Kendrick Gardner.
Tickets are $30 per person or $300 for a table of 10.
For more information, contact Joseph Vickers at (229) 242-1520.
About the Author: Desiree Carver
Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief