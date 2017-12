Valdosta – The Annual James Eunice Legacy Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. at Crosspointe Church Fellowship Center, 4200 North Valdosta Road.

All presenting donors will receive a Red Cross T-Shirt while supplies last.

Registration can be done online at redcrossblood.org using sponsor code “Eunice.”

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor