American Drill Bushing Announces Expansion at Valdosta Plant

Valdosta Lowndes Development Authority:

VALDOSTA – American Drill Bushing (ADB), the largest manufacturer of hoist rings in the world, is expanding its plant in Valdosta-Lowndes County, Georgia to add additional product lines.

In 1945, ADB started in Los Angeles making drill bushings. A focus on the current product line, the hoist rings, began in 1964 when the company patented the first design for a hoist ring.

“The upcoming facility expansion allows for infrastructure, equipment, and personnel to be put in place to support the existing hoist ring growth and support new manufacturing opportunities with strategic partners,” said Benjie Bradshaw, vice-president and general manager of American Drill Bushing.

“ADB’s expansion in our community will account for 35 new full-time jobs and a 4-million-dollar capital investment over the period of the project,” said Andrea Schruijer, executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority. “American Drill Bushing is another example of the positive economic impact companies are having here in our community, “said Schruijer.

“We are thrilled about the expansion of our plant in Valdosta, which adds an additional 36,000 square feet of space,” Bradshaw said. When complete ADB’s facility will total 71,200 square feet.

“We pride ourselves on customizations which meets the unique lifting needs in the industry and the design of innovative and safe lifting products Made in America,” said Bradshaw.

“ADB’s expansion is not only a win for their company and employees but a win for our community with new jobs and more capital investment,” said Tom Call, chairman of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority. “In 2017 we have seen 11 industries expand in Lowndes County, totaling a capital investment of over $60 million and more than 200 new jobs,” Call said.

Newly created jobs will include positions in administrative/planning, assembly/proof testing, inventory/warehousing, machining, maintenance, sales and more

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor