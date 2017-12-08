Alarm Alerts Staff to Drug-Carrying Drone at Autry State Prison

Georgia Department of Corrections:

FORSYTH, Ga. — On December 4 at 11:53 p.m., the DroneTracker alarm, a newly piloted system, at Autry State Prison (SP) sounded. While there was no sighting of a drone by staff; an inner and outer sweep of the facility was conducted and officers recovered two packages containing a large amount of marijuana left behind by the drone.

“As we continue to remain diligent at preventing contraband from entering our facilities, technological devices like the Drone Tracker assist us in our efforts,” said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier. “Even though contraband drops are becoming more and more creative, the dedication of our officers has remained steadfast in their fight to against contraband.

An investigation has been launched into this incident by the agency’s Office of Professional Standards, which is standard procedure for all drone contraband seizures.

The GDC has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 52,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 10,500 employees.

