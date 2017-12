Adel Police Department:

The 2nd Annual “Pack the Patrol Car” event will take place at Adel’s Walmart on December 7th and 8th from 8:00 am until on both days. All the toys collected go to “Toys for Cook Kids.” This year everyone who donates at least $5.00 or more worth of toys (with receipt) will be eligible to win an iPad Air 16GB Tablet provided by Cook County Family Connection.

