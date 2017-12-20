AAA State Title Stays With Calhoun

After the Peach County Trojans presented their case to the GHSA, the AAA state championship remains at Calhoun.

The head coach of Peach County, Chad Campbell, tried to appeal his side of the incomplete pass that cost the Trojans the state title back in early December. Peach County was driving late in the game to try to win the AAA State Championship and had a touchdown pass, before the game ended, that was called incomplete. The GHSA never considered co-champions for Peach County and Calhoun.

