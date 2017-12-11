A Guy Is Busted For Shoplifting During a “Shop with the Sheriff” Event
Wise Brother Media – This guy picked the absolute WORST possible moment of the entire year to go shoplifting.
A 33-year-old guy named Travis Volpicelli tried to walk out of a Walmart in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday night with about $800 worth of stuff in a shopping cart.
But he didn’t realize that Walmart was hosting an annual “Shop with the Sheriff” event, where cops take underprivileged kids on a shopping spree.
So when Travis tried to walk out of the store with his cart full of stolen stuff, security stopped him . . . and one of the MANY cops in the store ran up and arrested him.
He’s been charged with grand larceny.
About the Author: Desiree Carver
Valdosta Today Editor