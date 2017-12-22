A gift to travelers? Georgia suspends construction closures

By: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Think of it as a gift for holiday travelers in Georgia.

The Journal-Constitution reports that Georgia’s transportation department has suspended construction-related road closures on interstate highways. The suspension also includes heavily traveled state routes and roads near major shopping centers, malls and tourist attractions.

The department hopes to ease traffic congestion with the suspension. It began at 5 a.m. Friday and ends at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The agency also will suspend construction-related lane closures for the New Year’s weekend. That suspension lasts from 5 a.m. Dec. 29 to 5 a.m. Jan. 2.

(WCTV)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief