A Bank Robber Says He Knew He’d Get Caught, but Just Hoped He’d Make It Through the Holidays First

Wise Brothers Media – When someone says they’re “just trying to make it through the holidays,” this usually isn’t what they mean . . .

A guy in Milwaukee named Curtis Trotter robbed a bank at gunpoint last week, and ran off with about $8,000. But he didn’t get far.

A police officer in an unmarked cop car spotted him two blocks away . . . chased him down on foot . . . got him in cuffs . . . and they recovered all the money.

Then after he was booked, someone asked if he really thought he could rob a bank and not get arrested for it.

And he said he figured they’d catch him . . . but maybe not until, quote, “after Christmas or something.”

He’s facing charges for robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a federal crime.

(Fox6Now.com)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor