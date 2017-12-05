5-year-old girl killed in Georgia school bus crash

By: CBS News

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS) — One child was killed and several were injured in a Tuesday morning school bus crash in Liberty County, Georgia.

According to Liberty County EMA Deputy Director Larry Logan, the school bus was traveling on Ray Road headed towards Hwy 196 W, when it went off the road and into the ditch. The Georgia State Patrol says the bus then struck a tree.

WTOC reports that one child, a 5-year-old girl, was killed in the accident.

Additionally, 21 people on the bus were taken to area hospitals, including the bus driver.

It took fire crews over an hour to extricate the driver from the bus. The driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Officials say that the bus was headed to Taylor’s Creek Elementary School.

GSP says the crash remains under investigation.

(WCTV)

