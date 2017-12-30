2018 Golf Week Dates Set

Press Release:

Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions will conduct the 2018 Golf Week from March 26 through March 30. Open to male and female 18 years old and older. Golfers not able to play all five days may choose days and courses they wish to play. Entry-Fees will include golf, cart, range balls and welcome gift. For the competitive golfer an optional players pot is available with prizes for top flight finishers, skins game, 4 closest to the pin contest, cocktail hour, appetizers, live entertainment and random drawings. Flights will be established each day based number of players and posted score for the current day. A $100.00 nonrefundable deposit is required by February 24, 2018 to secure tee-times and to determine the number golfers per course each day. For additional information, courses and reservation form please contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions via e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo .com or phone 614-441- 3965

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief