2017 Animal Cruelty Prosecutions Training to be held at VSU

United States Attorney Middle District of Georgia:

VALDOSTA – Dec. 13-14, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, the Environmental Crimes Section of the United States Department of Justice Environment and Natural Resources Division and the United States Department of Agriculture Officer of Inspector General Investigations will be hosting a regional animal cruelty prosecutions training in Valdosta.

The training will be held from 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. each day. The training will be held in the Cypress Room at the Valdosta State University Center, 1203 N. Patterson St.

The conference will provide participants with an overview of the federal animal welfare and cruelty statutes, investigation techniques and prosecution challenges. During the training, the Humane Society of the United States, along with prosecutors and federal agents, will share their experience in handling dog fighting and animal cruelty cases.

Questions concerning this case should be directed to Pamela Lightsey, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 752-3511.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor