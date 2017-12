Valdosta – Now that the high school football season is over, the 2017 All-State High School teams were announced.

Several players from the local area made the team including Michael Barrett and Jalen Goss from Lowndes, Rashod Batemen and Andrew Johnson from Tift County, Ryan Fitzgerald and J.J. Peterson from Colquitt County and Zakoby McClain from Valdosta.

More Information:

2017 All-State high school football team

