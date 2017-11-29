You Can Now Register For Baby Gifts at Domino’s

Wise Brothers Media – Look out, Babies R Us and Buy Buy Baby. There’s a new player out there ready to suck up those sweet, sweet parent dollars. And it’s one you never saw coming.

The latest store to launch a baby registry feature is . . . Domino’s Pizza. Yes, if you’re expecting, you can register at DominosBabyRegistry.com so your friends and family can buy you pizzas.

And sure, those aren’t quite as practical as stuff like diapers or car seats, but when you’re so focused on the baby that you don’t have time to shop, cook, or even get carry out, maybe that pizza delivery will be a big help. Maybe.

