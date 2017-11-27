Wiregrass to Offer ServSafe Food Safety Course

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College:

Valdosta, Ga – Wiregrass Georgia Tech will offer the ServSafe Food Safety course December 11, 2017 on the Valdosta Campus in Brooks Hall. ServSafe is the food service industry’s premier food safety training and certification course. It is recognized by more federal, state and local health jurisdictions than any other food safety training program in the U.S. The ServSafe course is recommended for all types of foodservice managers. This is a great opportunity to obtain your National Certification and update your skills in food-borne illness prevention. This class is not only for those that work in the public food businesses it is for anyone that serves food.

The class will be held on Monday, December 11 from 9:00 a.m. 5:30 p.m. on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass located at 4089 Val Tech Road in Valdosta, Georgia. The registration and exam fee is $180. The class is limited to 20 participants; early registration is strongly encouraged. Pre-registration is required to do so, visit the Eventbrite link at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/wgtc-economic-development-1000590445, or call the Wiregrass Economic Development office at 229-333-2122.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor