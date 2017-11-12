Winter Health Fair Seeking Vendors

Valdosta – Georgia Home Visiting Program, LCCY, InsureGA and WellCare will host the First Annual Winter Health Fair Extravaganza December 15.

The event will be held at the Valdosta City Annex, Multipurpose Room, December 15th, 2017 from 10:30am-2:30 pm.

The event will include free health screenings, enrollment assistance for Medicaid/ACA, door prizes and a special guest appearance.

“We are looking forward to this event to help our families obtain insurance and additional community resources,” said Georgia Home Visiting Program Supervisor Berinda Nwakamma.

Those interested in registering to be a vendor for the health fair can contact Nwakamma at berindafsg@gmail.com.