Wild Adventures Honors Service Professionals

Valdosta – Just after Hurricane Irma, Wild Adventures Marketing Director Patrick Pearson was attempting to burn some debris in his yard.

Fumes became trapped under some cardboard, leading to an explosion that engulfed Pearson in flames. He was able to stop, drop and roll and dialed 911 on his cellphone. At this point, he was unaware how severe his injuries were.

When medics arrived on the scene, Pearson was informed he was going to be flown to Shands Burn Unit at the University of Florida, where he stayed for two weeks.

“I will need to wear compression garments and do outpatient therapy for the next year,” Pearson said. “I will have scars that will be with me for the rest of my life, but I’m alive. ”

To show both Pearson’s and the park’s gratitude to those who saved Pearson’s life, a press conference was held at the park Monday morning. Pearson called up each who had helped, giving them a thanks, a handshake and a hug.

This led to the announcement of Wild Adventures’ new award called “Wild Acts of Service.” This award will spotlight service professionals who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Members of the community will be asked to go online and nominate who they feel is deserving of this award.

The first winner will be announced this time next year to coincide with the park’s Days of Thanks Celebration. Winners will receive a plaque, $1,000 cash and Wild Adventures season passes for them and their family. They’ll also have their photo placed in the Hall of Heroes, which will be a new addition to the park.

