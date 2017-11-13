Wild Adventures Celebrates Thanksgiving with Free Admission and Food Drive

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – In honor of those who give their all to serve the community, Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is offering free and special discounted admission programs during “Days of Thanks” November 24-26, 2017.

“Wild Adventures is very fortunate and blessed to have such a great community to call home, and we feel it’s important to take the time to say ‘Thank You’ to those who help make this community such a great place to live and work,” said Molly Deese, Vice President and General Manager.

In appreciation for all they do every day, teachers, first responders, firefighters, law enforcement officers and military personnel are all invited to visit Wild Adventures Nov. 24, 25 or 26 and enjoy free admission with proof of occupation or military service.

During “Days of Thanks,” Wild Adventures is offering “Buy One, Get One Free” admission with the donation of a canned food item. All food collected will go to Second Harvest of South Georgia, the leading hunger-relief organization in the region.

Guests will also have the chance to get up-close with a law enforcement tribute car that is part police cruiser, part sheriff’s deputy car and all dragster. Mike Fuches’ 1991 Ford Mustang, adorned with hundreds of autographs from law enforcement officers and even former President Jimmy Carter, will be on display during “Days of Thanks.”

Wild Adventures is also showing appreciation to their 2017 and 2018 Season Passholders with a bonus Bring-A-Friend offer allowing passholders to bring a friend to the park free November 24, 25 and 26. Guests who get their 2018 Season Passes by “Days of Thanks” can enjoy that bonus bring a friend offer and save up to $25.

The 2018 Gold Season Pass includes a full season of park visits, including rides, Splash Island Water Park, more than 300 animals, free parking, invitations to passholder-only special events and the entire 2018 concert series, featuring supergroup, ALABAMA.

For more information on “Days of Thanks” or to purchase 2018 Season passes, call 229-219-7080 or visit WildAdventures.com

