Wild Adventures Celebrates Thanksgiving With a Moveable Feast

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is celebrating Thanksgiving with delicious fall foods throughout “Days of Thanks” November 24-26, 2017.

“Thanksgiving and good food go hand-in-hand, and we’ve put together our own version of a moveable Thanksgiving feast with fun takes on holiday food throughout the park,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager.

Wild Adventures will be serving new dishes and highlighting favorites during “Days of Thanks,” including: turkey legs, candied and caramel apples, pulled pork sandwiches, a ribs and chicken meal, chili sourdough bread bowls, Mint Cookie Crunch Dippin’ Dots and holiday-themed cotton candy. Thanksgiving food items will be available at Lonestar BBQ, Dippin’ Dots, Mayfield Marketplace and other locations throughout the park Nov. 24-26. During “Days of Thanks,” Wild Adventures is also offering “Buy One, Get One Free” admission with the donation of a canned food item. All food collected will go to Second Harvest of South Georgia, the leading hunger-relief organization in the region.

In appreciation for all they do every day, teachers, first responders, firefighters, law enforcement officers and military personnel are all invited to visit Wild Adventures Nov. 24, 25 or 26 and enjoy free admission with proof of occupation or military service.

Wild Adventures is also showing appreciation to their 2017 and 2018 Season Passholders with a bonus Bring-A-Friend offer allowing passholders to bring a friend to the park free November 24, 25 and 26. Guests who get their 2018 Season Passes by “Days of Thanks” can enjoy that bonus bring a friend offer and save up to $25.

For more information on “Days of Thanks” or to purchase your 2016 Season passes, call 229-219-7080 or visit WildAdventures.com

