Welcome to Rockville Full Lineup Announced
Jacksonville, Fla. – Welcome to Rockville announced its full line-up Monday afternoon.
It includes:
Friday, April 27
Ozzy Osbourne
Godsmack
Five Finger Death Punch
Halestorm
The Used
Parkway Drive
Underoath
Trivium
Atreyu
Power Trip
Texas Hippie Coalition
’68
Palisades
While She Sleeps
Bad Wolves
Them Evils
Saturday, April 28
Avenged Sevenfold
Stone Sour
Breaking Benjamin
Hollywood Undead
Killswitch Engage
Black Veil Brides
Asking Alexandria
Sevendust
Pop Evil
Andrew W.K.
Avatar
Butcher Babies
Red Sun Rising
Joyous Wolf
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
Stick To Your Guns
Palaye Royale
The Wild!
Sunday, April 29
Foo Fighters
Queens Of The Stone Age
Billy Idol
Clutch
Bullet For My Valentine
Thrice
Greta Van Fleet
Baroness
Quicksand
Red Fang
The Sword
The Bronx
Turnstile
The Fever
Black Foxxes
Fireball Ministry
Spirit Animal
Welcome to Rockville is held in Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Fla.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.welcometorockvillefestival.com.