Welcome to Rockville Full Lineup Announced

Jacksonville, Fla. – Welcome to Rockville announced its full line-up Monday afternoon.

It includes:

Friday, April 27

Ozzy Osbourne

Godsmack

Five Finger Death Punch

Halestorm

The Used

Parkway Drive

Underoath

Trivium

Atreyu

Power Trip

Texas Hippie Coalition

’68

Palisades

While She Sleeps

Bad Wolves

Them Evils

Saturday, April 28

Avenged Sevenfold

Stone Sour

Breaking Benjamin

Hollywood Undead

Killswitch Engage

Black Veil Brides

Asking Alexandria

Sevendust

Pop Evil

Andrew W.K.

Avatar

Butcher Babies

Red Sun Rising

Joyous Wolf

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Stick To Your Guns

Palaye Royale

The Wild!

Sunday, April 29

Foo Fighters

Queens Of The Stone Age

Billy Idol

Clutch

Bullet For My Valentine

Thrice

Greta Van Fleet

Baroness

Quicksand

Red Fang

The Sword

The Bronx

Turnstile

The Fever

Black Foxxes

Fireball Ministry

Spirit Animal

Welcome to Rockville is held in Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Fla.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.welcometorockvillefestival.com.

