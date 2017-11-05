“We Love Valdosta Day” Happening Nov. 11

Press Release:



Mark Saturday, November 11 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on your calendar. We Love Valdosta Day is a community wide event celebrating Valdosta as a great place to live. We have many reasons to express our gratitude for the opportunity to live in a great city with friendly, caring people. Some of the things that will be available for families to enjoy are free food, games, bounce houses, classic cars, Valdosta City Fire Trucks, Valdosta City Police Department Mobile Unit, prizes, giveaways and the joy of meeting and visiting with members of our wonderful community. Tell your neighbors, friends, and work associates to bring their families and enjoy this time together where everything is without charge.

The event will be held at Morningside Baptist Church Campus, 2604 Bemiss Road, Valdosta.