Warm pattern continues for first half of the week

By: Brittany Bedi |WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The weekend was filled with warmth and sunshine. The new workweek will continue that pattern before some late-week changes.

Morning low temperatures for Monday were in the mid 50s in most spots. Tallahassee had a low of 54 degrees. That low temperatures is four degrees warmer than average. Daytime highs are expected to run near 10 degrees warmer than average.

Despite the early morning fog, skies will clear into the afternoon. Abundant sunshine will allow temperatures to reach near 85 degrees in most inland spots.

Why are temperatures running unseasonably warm? North Florida and South Georgia are in a stagnant weather pattern. An area of high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico, partnered with dry air, is limiting rain chances. This area of high pressure will keep rain chances at 0 to 10% through Tuesday. Though fog is possible Tuesday morning again, highs will still quickly reach the mid 80s again by the afternoon.

Some relief is on the way. A trough of low pressure will help push a cold front through the region on Thursday. This front will bump up rain chances on Thursday. Rain chances will be around 40% and tapering off on Friday. Rain accumulation is expected to range from 0.1 to 0.25 inches of rain through Friday. The relief from the warmth is following that cold front. Early morning lows on Friday and Saturday will be in the 50s. High temperatures will be limited to the mid 70s on Friday, Veteran’s Day, and Sunday.

(WCTV)