Wakulla County man charged with multiple sex crimes against children

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A Wakulla County man has been arrested, accused of multiple sex crimes against children.

In May 2016, the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the alleged sexual battery of several juvenile victims.

The allegations claimed that Kenneth Carnivale, 35, had ongoing inappropriate relationships with multiple minors, on various dates, at different locations.

The victims were interviewed between May and September of 2016 and multiple search warrants were executed.

In October 2016, Kenneth Carnivale was interviewed and denied any wrongdoing.

Over the next year, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted follow-up investigations and analyzed evidence in the case.

On October 31, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Carnivale for multiple sex crimes. He was arrested on November 1 and booked into the Wakulla County Jail.

Carnivale is charged with sexual assault by a custodian, lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, two counts of lewd or lascivious conduct, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)