W.G. Nunn Elementary School wins 2017 School Bell Award

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

W.G. Nunn Elementary School principal, Cisco Diaz, was awarded the 2017 School Bell Award from the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals (GAESP) on November 5, 2017 in Savannah, Georgia.

GAESP presents this award each year to not more than ten Georgia schools with outstanding programs in the area of curriculum and organizational leadership. The award application titled “Beating the Odds through Positive School Culture” highlighted several initiatives that have been implemented at the school. Focusing on the Whole Child is the emphasis at W.G. Nunn, as it promotes the long term development and success of all children. The school believes it is their responsibility to ensure students are safe, healthy, engaged, supported, and challenged. Principal Diaz stated, “This award is a reflection of our faculty and staff’s commitment to our children. It takes a team to run a school, and I have an awesome team. We will continue to work hard to ensure our students are successful.”