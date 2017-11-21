VSU’s 2017 Presidential Excellence Awards Honor Distinguished Faculty and Staff

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently recognized its 2017 Presidential Excellence Award recipients.

Each year, VSU continues its tradition of honoring faculty and staff excellence with awards recognizing the diverse talents and contributions of its innovative and active employees. Awards are given for excellence in teaching, research, service, online teaching, and scholarship of teaching and learning.

Dr. Glenda Swan, an assistant professor of art, is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Service. The award recognizes a faculty member who has demonstrated a diligent commitment to service at VSU and to the local community. Swan was chosen for her extensive service to the Department of Art and Design, the College of the Arts, and the entire university. (read full story athttp://www.valdosta.edu/about/ news/releases/2017/09/dr.- glenda-swan-honored-with- presidential-excellence-award- for-service.php)

Dr. Kathleen S. Lowney, a professor of sociology, is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Scholarship of Teaching and Learning. The award recognizes a faculty member who produces innovative scholarly work on the science of teaching and learning. Lowney was chosen for regularly contributing new questions and knowledge on student learning and instructional conditions. (read full story at http://www.valdosta.edu/about/ news/releases/2017/09/dr.- kathleen-lowney-honored-with- presidential-excellence-award- for-scholarship-of-teaching- and-learning.php)

Dr. Kenneth Rumstay, a professor of astronomy and director of VSU’s Planetarium and Observatory, is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Teaching. The award recognizes a faculty member who utilizes creative teaching strategies and demonstrates a firm commitment to student success. Rumstay was chosen for consistently creating an active learning environment and conveying to students his passion for the subject matter. (read full story at http://www.valdosta.edu/about/ news/releases/2017/09/dr.- kenneth-rumstay-honored-with- presidential-excellence-award- for-teaching.php)

Dr. Susan Eischeid, a professor of music, is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Research. The award recognizes a faculty member with a robust record of creative scholarship. Eischeid was chosen for her extensive research on music from the Holocaust, especially the women’s orchestra that was formed in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War II. (read full story at http://www.valdosta.edu/about/ news/releases/2017/10/dr.- susan-eischeid-honored-with- presidential-excellence-award- for-research.php)

Dr. Beatriz Potter, a senior lecturer of Spanish and English as a Second Language and a curriculum and instructional technologist, is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Online Teaching. The award recognizes a faculty member who shows a vigorous commitment to quality online teaching and learning, employs innovative online teaching practices, and develops rapport with individual learners in and beyond the virtual classroom. Potter was chosen for her pioneering efforts to design and implement online programs in the Department of Modern and Classical Languages. (read full story at http://www.valdosta.edu/about/ news/releases/2017/10/dr.- beatriz-potter-honored-with- presidential-excellence-award- for-online-teaching.php)

Benjamin Li, Information Technology (IT) solutions manager, and Kyle Culpepper, interim director of the New Media Center, are the recipients of the Presidential Excellence Award for Service: Classified Staff. The award recognizes staff members who exhibit high standards of service and an exemplary and innovative job performance.

Li was chosen for his extensive service and leadership in the Division of IT, specifically his work to create The Solutions Center. (read full story at http://www.valdosta.edu/about/ news/releases/2017/10/ benjamin-li-honored-with- presidential-excellence-award- for-service-classified-staff. php)

Culpepper was chosen for his consistent initiative, leadership, and customer service excellence in multiple positions at VSU. (read full story at https://www.valdosta.edu/ about/news/releases/2017/11/ kyle-culpepper-honored-with- presidential-excellence-award- for-service-classified-staff. php)

The 2017-2018 recipients were publicly recognized at the fall convocation and received a monetary prize of $1,000.

