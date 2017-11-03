VSU Welcomes Blazer Fans of All Ages to Homecoming Festivities Nov. 4

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Blazer Nation fans throughout the Valdosta-Lowndes County area are invited to join Valdosta State University students, faculty, staff, retirees, alumni, and friends in celebrating Homecoming on Saturday, Nov. 4.

PARADE

Themed “Blazer Masquerade,” Saturday’s Homecoming festivities kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. around VSU’s main campus — from the Oak Street parking lot to Georgia Avenue to Patterson Street to Brookwood Drive to the Oak Street parking lot.

This much-anticipated annual tradition is the perfect opportunity to say hello to Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president; catch a glimpse of Blaze; enjoy the sounds of the Blazin’ Brigade; share some Blazer team spirit with the football team, cheerleaders, and Red Hots; meet the Homecoming court; and check out the creative float decorating skills of some of the university’s organizations, offices, and departments.

TAILGATING

Homecoming festivities continue from noon to 3 p.m. with the alumni tailgate party in the grassy area on the corner of Williams Street and East Jane Street. Alumni and friends are encouraged to bring their favorite tailgate gear and take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy food, fellowship, and fun. Barbecue chicken, pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, and a drink will be served. Tickets are $15.

BLAZER WALK

VSU football fans have an opportunity to come face to face with their favorite athletes, coaches, and more during Blazer Walk at 1:30 p.m. The route begins at the tailgating area along Brookwood Drive, near the University Center, and travels through the Blazer Booster parking lot to the Bazemore-Hyder Stadium entrance on Williams Street.

FOOTBALL GAME

The Blazers play the University of West Alabama Tigers at 3 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Admission is $18 for reserved seating and $10 for general admission seating. These two teams have faced each other a total of 36 times, with VSU holding a 32-6 series lead.

On the Web:

http://www.valdostastate.org/events/homecoming.php