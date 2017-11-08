VSU Theatre and Dance Presents “The Imaginary Invalid” Nov. 9-15

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Theatre and Dance will present “The Imaginary Invalid” Nov. 9-15 in Sawyer Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

First performed in France in 1673, “The Imaginary Invalid” is a sprawling comedic production written by French playwright Molière, who is considered one of the greatest masters of comedy in Western literature. The play tells the story of Argan, a miserly, worrisome hypochondriac who constantly sees doctors yet actively works to avoid paying for their services. He soon hatches a scheme to marry his daughter, Angelica, to a medical student in the hopes of receiving free medical care for life. Angelica, however, is in love with another man, and with the help of Argan’s household, she devises a plan to teach her gullible and self-centered father a lesson and marry the love of her life.

Aaron Moore, a musical theatre performance major from Marianna, Florida, who appears in the play, described the production as “dramatic, hilarious, and unbelievable.”

“The play is made up of ridiculously hilarious characters that remind us all, in some way, of people in our everyday lives,” he said. “I really enjoy the physical characterization of the characters. It takes the entire body to meet the ideas Molière had when writing this style of theatre. It’s a great joy to create and I believe will also be an entertaining and splendid sight to behold.

“As people come to watch the play, my hope is that … they find everyday truths about loving those around them, learning how and who to trust in life and to find the best in every situation.”

Jacque Wheeler, artistic director of VSU Theatre and Dance and director of “The Imaginary Invalid,” said the play’s entertainment value and underlying themes are timeless.

“It pokes fun at doctors and medicine and hypochondriacs,” she said. “The play opens with a monologue about how much the main character pays for his medicines. While it is humorous, I’m sure some people will identify with that in very real ways. The play covers many topics that people will find very relatable. I think that’s one reason why the play speaks well to current audiences even though it was first produced hundreds of years ago.”

“The Imaginary Invalid” runs approximately two hours and 15 minutes and will be performed in two acts with an intermission. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, through Saturday, Nov. 11; 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, through Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Individual tickets for “The Imaginary Invalid” are $17 for adults, $16 for senior citizens, $13 for children and non-VSU students, and free for all VSU students with a valid 1Card. Tickets for groups of 10 or more people at a single performance are $12 per person.

Tickets may be reserved by calling the VSU Theatre and Dance Box Office at (229) 333-5973 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday or by visiting www.ticketreturn.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The VSU Theatre and Dance Box Office is located on the first floor of the Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Oak Street and Brookwood Drive, and may be reached by calling (229) 333-5973. Sawyer Theatre is located on the first floor.

VSU Theatre and Dance is committed to fostering excellence within its theatre performance, theatre production, theatre management, musical theatre, and dance programs while also contributing to the lifelong learning and cultural development of the citizens of South Georgia, North Florida, and beyond. Its 2017-2018 performance season continues in Spring 2018 with “Planets View From The Hubble Space Telescope,” “Book of Days,” and “All Shook Up.”

Please contact Jacque Wheeler at (229) 253-2914 or jwheeler@valdosta.edu to learn more.

