VSU Theatre and Dance Hosts Annual Cabaret Fundraiser Nov. 19

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State University Theatre and Dance Area’s Rho Epsilon Cast of Alpha Psi Omega and Golden Circle Scholarship and Support Fund Board of Directors will present the 19th annual cabaret fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 19, in the University Center Magnolia Room. Tickets are on sale now, and seating is limited.

Themed “Rhythm and Rhyme,” the cabaret fundraiser will feature a pastiche of songs celebrating rhythm and rhyme, including favorites by Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Lin Manuel Miranda, and more.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for those who wish to socialize. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., and the performances will follow at 7:30 p.m. The menu features balsamic glazed grilled pork tenderloin, wild rice with oranges and cranberries, green beans, roasted root vegetables, sour cream biscuits, caramel apple dumplings, pecan pie squares with chocolate sauce and cream, coffee, and water.

Tickets are $50 per person, and tables of eight are available. Checks should be made payable to “VSU Foundation,” with “Golden Circle Cabaret” written on the memo line, and mailed to VSU Theatre and Dance, 1500 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, Ga., 31698. Tickets may also be purchased online at https://1745.thankyou4caring.org/cabaret-fundraiser.

Proceeds will benefit the Golden Circle Scholarship and Support Fund and will help VSU to attract top quality students to its Theatre and Dance Program by offering scholarship support.

Duke Guthrie, professor of theatre, hopes all VSU Theatre and Dance fans will attend the cabaret fundraiser, spend the evening enjoying what promises to be a delicious meal and memorable musical entertainment, and leave with “the satisfaction of knowing that you helped a student realize his or her dream.”

Advance reservations are required and may be made by contacting Carlie Shoniker in the VSU Theatre and Dance Area office at 229-253-2914 or gejohnson@valdosta.edu before noon on Monday, Nov. 13.

On the Web:

http://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/communication-arts//welcome.php