VSU Teaches Students About Workplace Professionalism Nov. 30

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will present Blazer Ready: Conveying Professionalism in the Workplace from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, in Student Union Meeting Room No. 1.

Blazer Ready: Conveying Professionalism in the Workplace will feature a panel of area employers — Jeff Wright, managing partner at Draffin and Tucker LLP; Stacey Whatley, director of human resources at Ambling Properties; Tocsha Brown, general manager at Pro Service Staffing; Phil Personette, area people director at Waffle House Inc.; Brittany Cabrera-Trujillo, vocational specialist at Easter Seals; and Anthony McKenzie, veterans employment representative at the Georgia Department of Labor Valdosta Career Center. They will discuss the keys to workplace professionalism — honesty and integrity, competency, accountability, self-control when dealing with stress, email etiquette, conflicts in the workplace, time management, communication, and more.

“We often hear how important it to behave professionally in the workplace,” shared Tiffany S. Soma, career counselor with VSU’s Office of Career Opportunities. “Professional workplace behavior is not only necessary for the long-term success of a business, but it’s also the primary reason individuals are taken seriously, viewed as an asset to the team, awarded with valuable projects, considered for job promotions, and are routinely successful in their careers. Being a professional in the workplace means much more than simply wearing nice attire or possessing a college degree or impressive title. This workshop will teach you the important traits of conveying professionalism in the workplace.”

Blazer Ready is a series of free workshops designed to provide VSU students and alumni with professional development opportunities that are interactive, motivating, and fun. By applying the skills learned in each workshop, students will develop a strong sense of professionalism and gain confidence in pursuing their career goals. There are a total of eight workshops offered throughout the fall and spring semesters. Students who attend five of eight workshops earn a certificate and are recognized at the Night on Fire Awards Ceremony in the spring.

Blazer Ready: Conveying Professionalism in the Workplace is presented by VSU’s Office of Career Opportunities in collaboration with the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration Career Strategies Center, Office of Housing and Residence Life, Share in Africa, and Sigma Lambda Beta.

Please contact Tiffany S. Soma at 229-245-3882 to learn more.

