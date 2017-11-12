VSU Students Study Crime Scene Reporting

Valdosta State University Press Release:

Valdosta State University journalism students recently participated in a mock criminal investigation that allowed them to report on a basic crime story in a simulated setting. Students in JOUR 3510, a news writing course taught by Dr. Ted Geltner, asked questions at a mock press conference staged by the VSU Police Department and interviewed pretend witnesses. The VSU Journalism Program strives to educate students in the skills and craft of writing and reporting as well as the ethical responsibilities associated with the profession. On the Web: https://www.valdosta.edu/ english