VSU Hosts Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 10

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will host a special Veterans Day ceremony at 10:55 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, on the steps of the Student Union.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, and friends of the university are encouraged to attend and help honor those who have served and protected the United States of America as members of the Armed Forces.

Sponsored by the VSU chapter of Student Veterans of America, the ceremony will open with the posting of the colors by the VSU Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 172 Color Guard. Technical Sergeant Timothy D. Womble of Moody Air Force Base will sing the National Anthem. The Moody Air Force Base Airman Leadership School will present the battlefield cross.

Following a moment of silence, Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU, will speak about the importance of Veterans Day and how it is celebrated for those who served. Afterwards, he will lay a Blazer Nation-themed wreath at the base of a yellow ribbon in memory of veterans from Georgia and Moody Air Force Base who paid the ultimate price while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom and/or Operation Enduring Freedom.

Refreshments will be served.

Knowing Valdosta’s rich history with the United States military, particularly through Moody Air Force Base, VSU established the Office of Adult and Military Programs in 2010 to help improve degree completion for adult learners, particularly members of the military and veterans.

VSU was named a 2017 Military Friendly School by GI Jobs magazine, a distinction the university has earned for the past several years. This national recognition ranks VSU among the top 20 percent of all colleges, universities, and technical schools in the United States for its service to military members and veterans as students.

Veterans Day is officially recognized on Saturday, Nov. 11.

On the Web:

http://www.valdosta.edu/academics/amp/