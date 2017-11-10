VSU Habitat For Humanity Volunteers at W.G. Nunn

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

The Valdosta State University chapter of Habitat for Humanity volunteered recently at W..G. Nunn Elementary. Members brought miniature houses for students to paint during their art class.

Sheila McCall’s 3rd grade class and Shannon Best’s 4th grade class painted the wooden house sculptures to commemorate World Habitat Day, the United Nation’s annual day recognizing the importance of shelter. Taylor Wyatt, VSU Habitat for Humanity event coordinator, said “Habitat has a world week every year during the first week of October where we go out and give back to our communities, and we wanted to start with the students first because they are the future.” Habitat for Humanity focuses on building homes for locally impoverished individuals.

Group Photo – VSU chapter of Habitat for Humanity volunteers Taylor Wyatt, Savannah Lockhart, Cardisha Webb, Ayasha Mack, Nia Riley, and Kiara Rowland shown with Shannon Best’s 4th grade class from W.G. Nunn Elementary.