Valdosta – The Valdosta Police Department is hiring for the July 2018 Police Academy.

An open testing session for anyone interested will be held Dec. 2 at the City Hall Annex. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and doors will close at 9 a.m.

Must bring ID and $15 for testing fee.

Visit www.valdostacity.com for benefits/requirement information.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor Valdosta Today Editor