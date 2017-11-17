Volunteers ‘Building on Faith’ for local family’s new habitat home in Valdosta

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — A single mother and her three kids are becoming homeowners in Valdosta, thanks to a Habitat for Humanity ‘Building on Faith’ event.

All week, local volunteers have been helping at the work site, whether it’s driving a nail or cleaning the yard.

“Everyday you need to live your life in a way that you can make a small difference,” says Wildean Easters-McClelland, with First Christian Church.

Thursday, Wildean and her church were getting their hands dirty.

They’re one of several volunteers helping build the house for the local family in need.

“My kid’s school is five minutes from here, my church is five minutes from here, and I’ve never been on this street,” says Christine Leclerc-Sherling, with the church. “It feels great to participate towards this house.”

These volunteers are also mothers, like the single parent moving in with her kids on Charlton Street.

“It feels good, rather than a mom and her three children living in a car, which I’ve seen happen all too often,” says Wildean.

“We hear about them as a homeowner and not someone we help, but someone that’s going to have a life here,” says Christine. “It’s wonderful to be a part of.”

The church showing compassion behind each task, while transforming the lot into a family home.

“You have to be the person that starts making that change you want to see in the world,” says Wildean.

The volunteers building on faith, and leaving their mark in the community.

