VMS students selected to participate in the Duke University Talent Search

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Valdosta Middle School students Tylin Dyer, Alden Myddelton, Erin Halter, Lindsey Marshall, Jonathan Carmichael, Zoey Watson, Bryson Crowe, Preston Morris, and Ryanna Panter have been selected to participate in the Duke University Talent Identification Program. Duke TIP supports bright students, nurtures their academic talents, and provides the resources they need to reach their highest potential. Only students scoring in the top 5 percent on their grade-level tests are eligible to join. Congratulations Wildcats!

Pictured: Ryanna Panter, Zoey Watson, Lindsey Marshall, Alden Myddelton, Erin Halter, Principal Beth DeLoach, Bryson Crowe, Jonathan Carmichael, Tylin Dyer, and Preston Morris.