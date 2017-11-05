Vikings Open 2017 Football Playoffs Friday

V

Press Release:

The Vikings will open the 2017 football playoffs on November 10, 2017 when they host the Campbell High Spartans a Region 2-7A team from Cobb County. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM at Martin Stadium. Season ticket holders can purchase the same seats they hold at Martin Stadium on Monday and Tuesday at the ticket office. The ticket office will be open from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Viking reserved seat season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase their same seats for the playoff game. Reserved seat tickets will go on sale Monday morning November 6 to season ticket holders. Season ticket holders will have all day Monday and Tuesday to pick up their same seats for the playoff game. The ticket office will be open from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM on Monday and Tuesday for season ticket holders to purchase tickets.

The ticket office will also open after the Viking Touchdown Club meeting on Monday night for members to purchase their tickets. The Viking Touchdown meets in the media center of Lowndes High beginning at 6:30 PM.

On Wednesday morning all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 8:00 AM.

As per GHSA rules student tickets will be on sale only at Lowndes High and only LHS students can purchase and enter on a student ticket. All others except “babies in arms” will need a ticket.

As will all playoff games we will honor GHSA and GAOA passes. No other passes will be honored. All others must purchase a ticket.

All tickets are $8 each and all seats are reserved seats.

The Viking Athletic Ticket Office is located in the Board of Education Building Annex on Norman Drive. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Region Shirts – we expect a new arrival of long sleeve Region Champ shirts shortly after lunch tomorrow – Friday November 3. We still have short sleeve in both white and gray. Shirts are on sale in the ticket office.