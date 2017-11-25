VFD Prepares for Shop with a Firefighter

City of Valdosta:

The Valdosta Fire Department is also bringing holiday cheer to children through its Shop with a Firefighter program, which will take place Dec. 12 at 7 p.m, at the Walmart Supercenter located at 340 Norman Drive. The program seeks to identify and help Valdosta youth who are survivors of recent fire home fires.

This program also relies solely on monetary donations. Checks can be made payable to “City of Valdosta Shop with a Firefighter” and may be dropped off at the VFD, Station #1 (106 S. Oak Street). Contact VFD Battalion Chief James Clinkscales at 229-333-1835