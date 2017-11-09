Valwood Honors Veterans

Valdosta – Valwood Middle School celebrated veterans Thursday with its annual program.

Now in its tenth year, the year’s program brought in over 200 veterans to enjoy a morning of songs and dialogue prepared by Valwood’s middle school students.

“The students understand the patriotism and want to give back to the service men and women,” said Valwood Middle School Dean Chad Callahan. “This is probably the best thing the middle school does at Valwood. We are honored to put on this program. However, this is not about Valwood School or these students; this is our way of saying thank you. It isn’t about us, it’s a gift to them.”

The students hard work shined as they sang such songs as “This Land is Your Land,” “The Ragged Flag,” “Anchor Aweigh,” and more to the room full of veterans.

A brunch followed the program.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor Valdosta Today Editor