Valdosta Sears to Close

Valdosta – Sears in the Valdosta Mall will be closing in late January 2018, according to a Sears Holdings press release.

Other closures in Georgia include the Kmart stores in Macon, Tifton and Dalton and the Sears in Lithonia.

Sears Holdings Press Release:

“Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size. In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members. The company on Thursday, November 2 informed associates at 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores that we will be closing these stores in late January 2018.

“It’s important to note that these stores will remain open to serve members during the holiday season. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores. Customers can use the store locator function on our web sites to find the location of their nearest Kmart and Sears stores. Liquidation sales will begin as early as November 9 at these closing stores. Following is a complete list of the impacted stores.”

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor Valdosta Today Editor