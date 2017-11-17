Valdosta Rotary Club Gives Valdosta Police Grant

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

The Valdosta Rotary Club has provided the Valdosta Police Department a grant for $2,408 to assist the department in purchasing a video enhancement software system to aid in criminal investigations to include but not limited to human trafficking cases, homicides, and shootings. The software system will help the department enhance videos from systems such as the city-wide camera system, ATM videos, home video security systems, etc., all in an effort to help identify offenders in criminal investigations.

Front row to back:

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress, Assistant Governor Steve Barnes, Deanna Smith, Sue Raffaele, Tim Coombs, Jim Galloway, Karen Rubin, Bob Moon, Mark Wisenbaker, Joyce Aigen, (VRC President Tom Gooding not available for photo, Officer Alvin May, Officer Paul Garland, Sergeant Alan Girsch, Lieutenant Adam Bembry, Sergeant Josh Ellwood, and Commander Leslie Manahan.

“Yet again the Valdosta Rotary Club has stepped up to the plate and helped law enforcement. The club already provides assistance to officers during emergencies with the Law Enforcement Assistance Program from funds generated from the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner, which is held each February. This grant will help pay for valuable video enhancement software which will help solve crimes and make our city safer”, stated Chief Brian Childress.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor Valdosta Today Editor