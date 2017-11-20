Valdosta Police to Team with the American Civil Liberties Union

Valdosta Press Release:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Chief Brian Childress and a member of the Valdosta Police Advocacy Board met with Faylon Traylor and Bentley Hudgins, both members of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Atlanta Office, in an effort to establish dialogue between both the police department and ACLU.

For nearly 100 years, the ACLU has been our nation’s guardian of liberty, working in courts, legislatures, and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties that the Constitution and the laws of the United States guarantee everyone in this country. (ACLU Website).

“Reviewing the purpose statement of the ACLU, their goal is the same as the Valdosta Police Department. The police department mission statement is to maintain social order within the prescribed ethical and constitutional limits while providing professional law enforcement services to the citizens and visitors of Valdosta. These two purposes are the same and just as we have done with organizations like the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Southern Christina Leadership Conference (SCLC), our department will have an open dialogue with the ACLU. Upcoming work will include sharing ideas and policies with the ACLU for their input and suggestions”, stated Chief Brian Childress.

