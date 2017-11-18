Valdosta Police to Provide Presentation to Valdosta High Students

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

Following the recommendations of the Valdosta Police Youth Advisory Board, Valdosta High School Principal Janice Richardson and Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress are hosting a course titled “How to Interact with Police – What to Do If Stopped by the Police”. The course will be provided to all Valdosta High School Students on Wednesday, November 29th at the Valdosta High School. Valdosta Police Officers will be on-hand to interact with the students and answer any questions.

This course was suggested by the Valdosta Police Youth Advisory Board during their first meeting this month. The board consists of 20 Valdosta High Students who have agreed to serve as liaisons between their peers and the Valdosta Police Department, all in an effort to continue building positive relations with our Youth.

