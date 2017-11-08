Valdosta Police make three additional arrests in connection with October 30th Homicide

Valdosta Police Department Update:

Valdosta Police Detectives have been continuing the investigation into the October 30th murder of 21 year old Sedric Williams that occurred in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue. Even after 18 year old Quenton McGee turned himself in to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on October 31st, Valdosta Police Person’s Crime Detectives continued the criminal probe believing that there were other subjects involved.

On Monday, November 5th, VPD detectives received a tip and followed up on information they received about the possible identity of the other subjects. Detectives developed this information and conducted interviews on Monday and Tuesday, which resulted in three more subjects, who were juveniles, being charged with their connection in the homicide. The 16 year old juvenile and the 14 year old juvenile were taken into custody yesterday. The third juvenile, a 15 year old, was brought to the police department this morning by his parents. All three juveniles have been turned over to The Department of Juvenile Justice.

Valdosta Police Department Commander Leslie Manahan was quoted as saying: “This was excellent work by detectives to continue to work this case with little information, to ensure that all offenders were held accountable for their actions. It is tragic that so many young lives have been affected by such an horrific crime, that was senseless.”

Original Valdosta Police Department Report:

On Monday, October 30, 2017 at approximately 1955 hours, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a local apartment complex in the 1500 block of E. Park Avenue, Arbor Trace Apartments, after it was reported that someone had been shot. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed into some trees. The victim had gunshot wounds to his torso and was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives and technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Lab responded to the scene. Detectives were able to locate the driver of the vehicle who had fled the scene.

The investigation revealed that the victim and the driver went to the complex and an altercation took place with the offender. The offender fled the scene and at this point, his whereabouts are unknown. Valdosta Police Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for felony murder for McGee.

“This is a tragic situation and my heart goes out to the family of the victim. But I also want to state how proud I am of the officers and detectives of the Valdosta Police Department who have worked tirelessly all night to identify the offender and obtain a murder warrant for this arrest”, stated Chief Brian Childress.

