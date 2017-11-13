Valdosta Police Investigate Double Homicide

VPD Press Release:

On November 12, 2017 at approximately 1:11am, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 600 block of York Street. When officers arrived, they found that a silver 2004 Buick Lesabre, had crashed into two electrical poles on York street. The vehicle was occupied by a male and female. Both the driver (male) and front passenger (female) were found deceased inside the vehicle and initially, it appeared that they succumbed to injuries resulting from the car crash.

The victims were identified as Clarence Burnett, African American Male, 26 years of age and Geneva Norwood, African American Female, 19 years of age.

However, further investigation revealed both victims had gunshot wounds to their body and therefore, a homicide investigation was initiated. Detectives from the Valdosta Police Department’s Investigative Bureau responded along with Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory. At this point, the vehicle and the victims are being held at the crime laboratory pending an autopsy of the bodies and further evidence analysis.

Power outages occurred in the area as a result of the vehicle accident, but Georgia Power responded quickly to restore power.

“Initial indications reflects this case may be drug-related based on an examination of the vehicle. However, the investigation is in its beginning phases and there is more evidence to review,” stated Chief Brian Childress.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor Valdosta Today Editor