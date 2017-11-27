Valdosta Police investigate Armed Robberies over Holiday Weekend

Valdosta Police Department:

On November 25, 2017 at approximately 1:36 pm, a private citizen reported that an unknown subject approached him while in the 1700 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The citizen advised Valdosta Police that the unknown offender used an unknown weapon and robbed him of his personal property. No injuries were reported.

On November 25, 2017 at approximately 8:52 pm, a private citizen reported that an unknown subject approached her while in the 3300 block of Wesley Road. The citizen reported that she was robbed by the subject who used an unknown weapon. Valdosta Police responded to the scene to investigate. No injuries were reported.

On November 26, 2017 at approximately 10:40 am, a private citizen reported that he was robbed while in the 800 block of Woodlawn Drive. The citizen reported that he was robbed by the subject who used an unknown weapon. Valdosta Police responded to the scene to investigate. Superficial injuries were reported, the citizen did not require emergency medical attention.

On November 26, 2017 at approximately 10:50 am, a private citizen reported a robbery to the Valdosta Police Department while he was in the 1500 block of Lankford Drive. The citizen advised that his personal property was taken by force. No injuries were reported.

The Valdosta Police Department will release more information on the aforementioned incidents when able. Valdosta Police Detectives are actively investigating all incidents and at this point, a person of interest has been developed during one of the investigations.

“The Valdosta Police Departments requests that anyone with knowledge of the described incidents to please contact VPD immediately,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

