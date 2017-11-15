Valdosta Police charge two juveniles with Aggravated Assault and Elder Abuse

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

On November 14, 2017 at approximately 3pm, uniformed Valdosta Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of University Drive in reference to an elderly person who had been assaulted. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a resident who reported being attacked while on his own property. The resident advised that while working in his yard, he was approached by two juveniles. The resident advised that the two juveniles attempted to rob him. When the juveniles realized that he did not have any property on his person, they struck him in the head and face with an unknown object. As the juveniles began to flee the scene, they then threatened the resident with more violence if he called the police. The resident had visible superficial injuries but did not require emergency medical attention.

Officers continued gathering evidence while on scene and collecting preliminary information about the incident. Within a few hours, as the investigation developed, both juveniles were identified and located. Both were taken into custody and were turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“Assaults on any resident but especially the elderly will not be tolerated in any form or fashion. The Valdosta Police Department will continue to strongly investigate and pursue all crimes of this nature,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

