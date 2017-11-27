Valdosta Police Arrest Juvenile for Armed Robbery

On November 26, 2017, at 11:09pm, the Valdosta Police Department received a report from a citizen that someone had tried to rob her. The citizen reported that she was in the 3000 block of N Patterson Street walking to her car when three African American Males in a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) approached her. The citizen advised that she quickly got into her vehicle and locked the doors. She advised that the three males exited the SUV armed with firearms. When the males attempted to rob her, she drove away at a high rate of speed while calling 911. As she was trying to leave the area, one of the males reportedly fired his weapon at her vehicle. Within minutes, the SUV, now identified as a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was spotted by Valdosta Police Officers and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputies. The suspect vehicle attempted to avoid contact after a traffic stop was initiated on the suspect vehicle by fleeing. The vehicle eventually stopped near the intersection of Woodlawn Drive and Lullwater Drive. All occupants exited the vehicle and fled from law enforcement on foot. One of the suspects, identified as a 16 year old juvenile was captured and taken into custody. The other two unidentified subjects have not been taken into custody at this time. The juvenile was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ). The investigation of this case is still underway for the remaining suspects. No injuries were reported by the victim. “The Valdosta Police Department is actively investigating this case and requests assistance from any citizen that has information relating to this incident,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor