Valdosta Police Arrest 17-Year Old for Breaking into Automobile

Valdosta Police Department:

On November 20, 2017 at approximately 4:20 am, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a report of someone breaking into a resident’s vehicle and attempting to steal property. Valdosta Police Officers responded to the location and observed a subject inside the resident’s vehicle, rummaging through the interior. Upon seeing law enforcement arrive, the subject immediately began running from the area despite being told to stop by Police officers. The subject ran through multiple yards until contact was lost.

An on duty VPD K-9 unit was deployed in the area to begin tracking the subject. Within minutes, the subject was located but again refused officer commands to halt. The subject, now identified as 17-year-old Elishua Foster, was apprehended a short time later. Foster was taken into custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Warrants for Foster were presented to the Lowndes County Magistrates Court and were signed.

Foster now faces charges of:

• Entering Automobile with Intent to Commit Theft (FELONY)

• Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers (Misdemeanor)

“Yet another example of citizens assisting the Valdosta Police Department every day to help stop crime and bring offenders to justice,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.